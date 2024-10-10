The Houston Texans have had a fabulous start to the 2024 NFL season. Houston is 4-1 heading into Week 6 and in complete control of the AFC South. They also have what looks like an easy matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, with rookie QB Drake Maye making his first ever start. Stroud does not sound willing to give May any pointers just yet.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was asked by the media if there's any advice he would give Drake Maye, who is a fellow highly-drafted first round pick.

“Not this week,” Stroud said before he started chuckling. “But no I'm rooting for him, I hope he does good. Not against us, but in the future.”

Stroud clearly does not want to extend the same gesture to Maye that he did Caleb Williams in Week 2. The Texans beat the Bears in Week 2, but Stroud made it a point to connect with Williams immediately after the game to pass on some sage advice.

“Everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run,” Williams said. “Don’t put your head down. Don’t let the hard time humble you… It’s not gonna be easy… You got picked at one for a reason.”

In fairness to Stroud, there's no way he would want to give advice to Maye before the game has happened. It is much more believable that his heart will soften after the game, assuming that the Texans get a victory.

Texans WR Nico Collins placed on IR with hamstring injury

The Texans received some unfortunate injury news earlier this week. Wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury during Week 5 and had to leave the game early. Now we know the severity of his injury.

On Monday, the Texans initially said that Collins was “day-to-day” with a hamstring injury. This was good news because it means he did not suffer any damage to his ACL, which could have ended his season.

However, the situation got worse on Wednesday. The Texans decided to place Nico Collins on injured reserve, which will force him to miss at least the next four games.

There are a few possible reasons why the Texans decided to go this route with Collins.

One possibility is that the injury is actually worse than initially reported. Perhaps the diagnosis changed after receiving more tests or a second opinion. Another possibility is that the Texans want to play it safe with Collins' recovery. Houston is already in good position in terms of divisional standing. Perhaps they are confident they can survive a four-game stretch without Collins and not fall too far behind.

Either way, Texans fans are hoping that Collins will return to the field ASAP.