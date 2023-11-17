Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to dispute the Ohio State quarterback narrative with his great play

If there's one narrative getting squashed this season, it's that Ohio State football quarterbacks can't succeed in the NFL. This is all thanks to Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, who's already inserting himself into the MVP conversation thanks to his outstanding play.

The Texans came into the season with some of the lowest expectations in the NFL as they began the year with a rookie coach and quarterback, especially since they finished last season 3-13-1 last year. Things look like they'd mostly be the same when Houston began the year 0-2, but then Stroud and the Texans began to rally. Now they're 5-4, and firmly in both the AFC South and AFC playoff race.

Stroud has of course been a huge reason for this. The first-year quarterback out of Ohio State has surpassed all expectations. He is coming off two straight wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals where he stayed composed during back-and-forth games.

In the Buccaneers game, he broke the rookie single-game passing yards record and threw five touchdowns. Against the Bengals, he outlasted Joe Burrow and threw 356 yards in the win. Stroud is second in the NFL with 2,626 passing yards and has only thrown two interceptions compared to fifteen touchdowns.

When asked about the Ohio State quarterback narrative, Stroud refuted the notion.

“Stories have been written about Ohio State quarterbacks that aren't necessarily true, and for me, that's fine,” Stroud said. “It's my job to go out there and prove that wrong and try to prove that we're getting prepared the right way at Ohio State,” via ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

Though Stroud is having success, it doesn't change that Ohio State hasn't produced successful quarterbacks. In fact, no Buckeye quarterback (not counting Joe Burrow since he primarily played for LSU) has made a Pro Bowl. If Stroud keeps playing the way he has, he'll certainly break the trend and earn the first Pro Bowl nod for a Buckeye quarterback.