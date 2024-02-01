What an achievement for the Texans franchise.

The Houston Texans' 2023 NFL season had already ended, but CJ Stroud is still making head turns. When Stroud and Will Anderson Jr got the nod to be part of the Pro Bowl in just their first year in the pros, it secured Houston the achievement the franchise had not earned before.

The future is bright for the Texans with CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

Stroud is coming off a fantastic rookie season. In 2023, Stroud, who was selected second overall in last year's NFL Draft, managed to rack up a total of 4,108 passing yards to go with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 63.9 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries. With Stroud at the helm of the Texans' attack on the field, Houston became among the most prolific passing teams in the NFL, ranking eighth overall with 243.6 yards through the air per outing.

Anderson, on the other hand, also made his presence felt right away. Selected by the Texans just after they picked Stroud, Anderson finished the 2023 regular season second on the team with 7.0 sacks. The defensive end also had 10 tackles for loss, a pass defended, and a kick blocked. Anderson netted an impressive grade of 81.8 from Pro Football Focus for his body of work in his first season in the NFL.

The Texans can't be happier with how Stroud and Anderson have turned out in the pros. They easily look like future cornerstones for the Houston franchise that, in the 2023 campaign, also made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.