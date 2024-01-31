CJ Stroud is a good reason to stay.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud just finished up completing one of the greatest rookie seasons for a rookie quarterback in recent NFL history. Stroud led a Texans squad that had been one of the worst in the league during the 2022-23 campaign all the way to the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs, where they finally bowed out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The success of the Texans this season opened up rampant speculation regarding some of their assistant coaches, who, as is often the case with teams perceived to have overachieved, found themselves the subject of various other franchises' coaching searches.

One of those assistants was Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson, who had received interest from other organizations but recently decided that he would be staying in Houston, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Now, more light is being shed on Johnson's decision to stay, and how CJ Stroud himself played a major factor in that.

“#Texans retain quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson under upgraded contract with a raise, per league sources, after making big impression in multiple offensive coordinator interviews,” reported Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 on X. “The lure of staying in Houston and continuing to work with C.J. Stroud was a major driving force.”

With both Stroud and the main coach who works with him locked in for the foreseeable future, it appears that the Texans are poised to build on this season's success and make perhaps an even deeper incision into the playoffs next year.