The Houston Texans are gearing up to challenge the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a 2025 NFL Divisional Round clash. The Texans earned their spot with a commanding Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston, winners of the AFC South, posted a 5-4 record on the road this season. Meanwhile, Kansas City, secured their ninth consecutive AFC West title. Not surprisingly, they remain perfect at Arrowhead Stadium with an 8-0 home record. Here are some bold predictions for Houston heading into this pivotal matchup.

Wild Card Triumph

The Texans have a knack for delivering memorable performances in the early rounds of the playoffs. Last Saturday at NRG Stadium was no exception. Facing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans dominated in a statement-making 32-12 victory.

In the win, Houston joined elite playoff company by becoming only the fifth team in NFL history to record four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and four sacks in a single postseason game. The last three teams to achieve this remarkable feat were the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, and the 1989 San Francisco 49ers. They all went on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Could the Texans follow in their footsteps and make a magical run to a Super Bowl title in 2025? It’s a daunting prospect, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs looming as their next opponent. While the odds may be slim, Houston will aim to defy expectations once again and pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent playoff history.

Ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to release our Houston Texans 2025 Divisional Round predictions.

CJ Stroud Faces More Growing Pains

While CJ Stroud delivered a solid performance in Houston’s Wild Card win over the Chargers, the rookie quarterback faces a much tougher test against the Chiefs’ formidable defense. Stroud was also the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season with 52 sacks over 18 weeks. He will need to navigate relentless pressure once again. Sure, some blame lies with the quarterback. However, Houston’s offensive line has struggled to provide consistent protection, particularly along the interior.

This vulnerable group will face a massive challenge in Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. They are among the league’s premier interior defensive linemen. While their combined sack totals won't really turn a lot of heads, Jones and Karlaftis still recorded a ton of pressures in 2024. The Texans’ ability to contain these two pass rushers will be a key factor in Stroud’s success. That said, the odds are stacked against them.

Nico Collins Scores a Touchdown

Even if Stroud encounters challenges, Nico Collins should step up and make a difference. With Tank Dell unavailable, Collins’ role as a go-to target becomes even more critical. He has been a consistent performer all season. He has shown a knack for shining in pivotal moments. Kansas City’s defense will likely focus on neutralizing Houston’s other offensive threats. This gives Collins opportunities to exploit single coverage.

Collins’ connection with Stroud has grown stronger throughout the season. This matchup provides an ideal setting for the duo to connect. Look for Collins to find the end zone, possibly on a deep pass that takes advantage of his size and speed, as he continues to prove his value as a playmaker.

Joe Mixon Breaks 100 Yards

Running back Joe Mixon will play a central role in Houston’s strategy to control the clock and limit Kansas City’s offensive opportunities. Remember that the Texans’ passing game is hindered by injuries to key players like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. As such, the ground game becomes paramount. Recall that Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries against the Chargers in the Wild Card round. He has the skill set to exploit weaknesses in Kansas City’s run defense.

If Houston’s offensive line can create running lanes, Mixon has a strong chance of surpassing the 100-yard mark once again. Keeping the ball out of Mahomes’ hands will be critical, and Mixon’s performance could tip the time-of-possession battle in Houston’s favor. This could give them a chance to stay competitive.

Will Anderson Jr Gets to Mahomes

Will Anderson Jr has been a dominant force on Houston’s defensive line. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks will be essential against Mahomes. Anderson’s standout performance in the Wild Card round included 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and two deflected passes. This just demonstrates his game-changing potential.

Yes, Mahomes is no stranger to handling pressure. However, he endured more sacks in 2024 than in any other season of his career. Anderson’s relentless motor and athleticism could force Mahomes into hurried decisions. Even though Mahomes and the Chiefs are adept at overcoming such challenges, Anderson’s impact could provide a critical spark for Houston’s defense. Expect Anderson to record at least one sack and potentially generate a turnover.

Texans Fall Short

Despite their impressive season, the Texans face an uphill battle against a well-rested and healthier Chiefs team at Arrowhead. Kansas City’s starters benefited from a first-round bye and additional rest in Week 18. Key players like Xavier Worthy, Isiah Pacheco, and potentially Travis Kelce are expected to do well.

Additionally, Mahomes’ extra recovery time makes Kansas City an even more formidable opponent. Their playoff experience and ability to avoid costly mistakes give them a significant edge. Yes, Houston’s young core, led by Stroud, Mixon, Collins, and Anderson, has shown great promise. However, the Chiefs’ depth, talent, and home-field advantage will likely prove too much to overcome. Expect the Texans to put up a valiant fight but ultimately fall short, ending their playoff journey in the Divisional Round.

Final Thoughts

The Houston Texans have defied expectations throughout the 2024 season, showcasing resilience, talent, and growth in critical moments. Although their playoff run may end in Kansas City, the experience gained by this young and promising team will serve as a foundation for future success. With a strong core of rising stars and a determined coaching staff, the Texans are building toward a bright future. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, this season has already solidified Houston’s place as a team to watch in the years to come.