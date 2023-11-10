Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud reveals how he didn't let his 18% on the S2 Cognition test get him down ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Back in April 2023, Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud was a hot talking point after a leaked score revealed he only got an 18% on the S2 Cognition exam.

The S2 Cognition wasn't even well known until last offseason, when it was revealed 49ers quarterback scored in the mid-90s on the test. The test escalated in popularity as a sign that could've predicted Mr. Irrelevant had more potential than scouts saw going into the draft. Other top quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Joe Burrow (97%) scored high, which put even more trust into the test from the NFL world.

So when Stroud only scored an 18% — compared to fellow rookies Bryce Young (98%) and Will Levis (93%) — Stroud's draft stock began to sink and the narrative turned on him. The Houston Texans ended up taking him second overall anyway, but not until after he was the subject of heavy scrutiny.

Even when all this negative buzz surrounded him heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, he managed to tune it out.

“What’s a man gonna do to me?” Stroud proclaims. “I fear God. I don’t fear no situation, I don’t fear a team, I don’t fear an owner. What’s so bad that’s gonna happen? I’m gonna drop to No. 10? Look at my perspective. I’m gonna get drafted regardless of that dang test,” via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Now, CJ Stroud is proving the test isn't fully indicative of who will become a successful NFL quarterback, particularly as he outclasses Bryce Young through their rookie season. The Texans quarterback isn't just exceeding expectations, but records as he broke Andrew Luck's rookie single-game passing yards record this past weekend with 470 yards. He also threw five touchdowns in the same game for good measure.

As Stroud continues to garner Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz, he has officially squashed the pre-draft S2 Cognition narrative.