Texans' CJ Stroud gets brutal injury update

Without CJ Stroud under center, the Houston Texans (8-6) pulled off a desperately-needed comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday to remain just outside the playoff picture and in contention for the AFC South title. But can their postseason aspirations survive another game sans the prized rookie?

Unfortunately, that is the exact scenario facing Houston in Week 16 ahead of its clash with the Cleveland Browns (9-5). Stroud “remains in concussion protocol and is likely to miss a second straight game,” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This team just can't catch a break.

Replacement quarterback Case Keenum was adequate overall versus the Titans. He posted 229 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 19-16 overtime win and craftily connected with running back Devin Singletary on a big play that secured the Texans favorable field position before their eventual game-ending field goal. Cleveland, however, is a far more superior opponent than Tennessee.

The Browns' elite pass defense (fewest yards allowed) can cause trouble for Stroud, let alone Keenum. Wide receiver Nico Collins could return from his calf injury, but this offense will probably not gel as well without the No. 2 overall pick leading the way.

CJ Stroud has thrown 20 touchdowns to only five interceptions, along with 3,631 passing yards (would probably rank top two if he played last week). He already looks and acts the part of a franchise quarterback, something that should be of great consolation to Houston if it misses the playoffs. His return could help this formerly beleaguered team cap off one of the most surprising winning seasons in recent memory.

For right now, though, the Texans and their fans should plan on being without Stroud this Sunday afternoon. NRG Stadium will have to be electric to propel the team past another challenging week.