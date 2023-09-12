Houston Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. made his debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Anderson, a product of Nick Saban's Alabama football program, couldn't hold back his emotions when he stepped on an NFL gridiron for the first time, per SI.com's Casey Smith.

“I usually walk the field and I usually warm up, but on Sunday, it was different. It was a different type of feeling. I walked out there and I looked up, and it finally hit me: I was like, ‘You're really in the NFL.' That got all my nerves and everything out of the way, so when we got suited up, got together as a team and walked out, I was fine,” Anderson said.

“I know I belong here. “Having all those type of people that tell you what you need to hear instead of what you want to hear, it's always a great feeling,” Anderson added.

Will Anderson, Jr. was one of the most highly-touted pass rushers in this year's draft class. The Texans made Anderson the third overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft behind his teammate, quarterback CJ Stroud.

For his part, new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans feels he will exceed expectations if he becomes “the best version of himself.” It seems Anderson has taken that advice to heart.

Jon Greenard looked dominant, and Will Anderson Jr absolutely lived up to the hype against the Ravens. New #Texans duo 👀 pic.twitter.com/EENefYfQK4 — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) September 11, 2023

Will Anderson, Jr. quickly showed everyone he belongs in the NFL. He recorded his first career sack on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson early in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Texans lost to the Ravens, 25-9.

It seems the Texans got a sure thing in Anderson. Don't act surprised if he joins Whitney Mercilus, Mario Williams, and JJ Watt as the best pass rushers in Texans franchise history.