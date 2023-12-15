We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Texans-Titans prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Houston Texans will limp into their last away game of December coming off a blowout into Nissan Stadium as they face off against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Texans-Titans prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Houston (7-6) has a ton of uncertainties coming into their Week 15 road matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Their star quarterback CJ Stroud was knocked out of the game against the New York Jets as he suffered a concussion. He has yet to practice this week and is still in concussion protocol which may make it tough for him to be ready in time for this Sunday's matchup. That will leave the Texans with none other than David Mills manning the offense yet again to keep their playoff hopes alive. It's tough uphill sledding for the perennial backup quarterback having to go to work without his two top targets. Nonetheless, the Texans will have to fight tooth and nail in this Week 15 matchup if they want a playoff birth for the first time since 2019.

Tennessee (5-8) did the unthinkable and defeated the high-powered Miami Dolphins scoring two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the game to secure a 28-27 victory. While Henry had two touchdowns for the game, it was Will Levis who torched the Dolphins' secondary passing for 327 yards and 1 touchdown while connecting with his favorite target DeAndre Hopkins who had 7 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. Levis has the chance to have back-to-back great games in Week 15 when he takes on a struggling Houston Texans secondary who allowed Zach Wilson to look like a competent quarterback in Week 14. The Titans will look to play spoiler and knock their divisional rivals out of playoff content when they play host in this Week 15 matchup.

Here are the Texans-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Titans Odds

Houston Texans: +3 (-104)

Tennessee Titans: -3 (-118)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans Week 15

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Houston Texans are poised to cover the +3 spread against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, even potentially without star quarterback CJ Stroud. Despite Stroud's importance, the Texans have shown resilience in previous games and have a strong chance to cover the spread. In their recent matchups, the Texans have demonstrated a competitive edge, with a 3-3 record against the spread this year on the road. This indicates their ability to stay competitive in away games, making them a strong contender to cover the spread against the Titans.

Furthermore, the Texans have a history of performing well as underdogs, with a 3-1 against-the-spread record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs. This resilience and ability to outperform expectations make them a compelling choice to cover the spread, even in the absence of their star quarterback.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Week 15 brings a divisional clash with the Texans, and despite the tight 3-point spread, the smart money is on the Titans to cover. Let's not forget last week's upset win against the Dolphins. Doubters dismissed Tennessee as a fluke, but the Titans proved their grit and resilience. That momentum is carrying over, and they're hungry for more. The Texans, on the other hand, are reeling from a heartbreaking loss to the Jets and the potential losses of their star quarterback and wide receiver, further exposing their weaknesses.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is a defensive mastermind. He'll have his unit licking their chops at the prospect of facing a potentially QB-less Houston. Whether it's Davis Mills or Kyle Allen under center, the Titans' pass rush will have them seeing ghosts. Look for pressure, sacks, and turnovers galore. Tennessee's playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. A loss to the Texans would be a season-killer. Expect desperation and a laser-like focus from the Titans. They'll leave everything on the field, and that's a dangerous proposition for any team, especially a struggling one like Houston.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Texans were a surprising team all season long but injuries have plagued them down the playoff stretch. The chance of them not having CJ Stroud and Nico Collins along with already missing Tank Dell spells disaster for this young Texans squad. Ultimately, the Titans will come in looking to lay the hammer on their divisional foes the Houston Texans with their exceptional running game spearheaded by Derrick Henry and their aerial connection between Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins as they hand the Texans their second consecutive loss in Week 15.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennesee Titans -3 (-118), Under 37.5 (-115)