We have a Houston Texans Week 6 game scheduled against the New Orleans Saints. Despite a solid performance from rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, the Texans were unable to hold on to a late lead and fell to 2-3 on the season. The Texans will look to bounce back in Week 6 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. As the Texans prepare to face the Saints, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Houston.

Houston Texans Lost in Week 5

The Texans lost to the Falcons in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season by a score of 21-19. The Texans had an impressive touchdown drive late in the game to take a 19-18 lead with 1:49 to go. However, they allowed the Falcons to drive 56 yards on 10 plays and kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. The Falcons' defense executed the bend-don’t-break mantra to a tee. They allowed 5.4 yards per play but forced Houston to kick four field goals before they finally scored a touchdown late.

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had the best game of his Houston tenure. He hauled in seven receptions for 65 yards, including a touchdown to take the lead with under two minutes to go. However, Schultz did drop a pass earlier in the game but made a few key grabs to keep drives alive. Falcons slot cornerback Dee Alford forced two incompletions and made two defensive stops. Meanwhile, ATL quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 329 yards and one touchdown. Bijan Robinson rushed for 46 yards and one touchdown, and the Falcons' defense forced the Texans to settle for field goals throughout the game.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

1. Stroud Will Struggle

CJ Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Week 5. He faces a bigger challenge now, though. He managed to keep his mistake-free streak alive for the fifth consecutive NFL game, surpassing Dak Prescott's record for the most pass attempts without an interception at the start of a career. Despite his efforts, the Texans suffered a loss to the Falcons. Stroud will enter the Week 6 home matchup against the Saints with a 7:0 TD:INT ratio and a consistent 242+ passing yards in each game so far. Those are impressive, but can they carry Houston to a W?

CJ Stroud when throwing past the sticks: 🔵 67.4% adjusted completion %

🔴 945 yards

🔵 7 TDs

🔴 0 INTs

🔵 122.2 passer rating pic.twitter.com/mZ6THSQuaN — PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2023

We anticipate the Saints to pose a strong challenge in Week 6. Safety Marcus Maye's return from suspension adds strength to the New Orleans secondary. It is also worth watching if the Saints can be the first team to intercept Stroud. He also hasn't been sacked in three consecutive games. The key factor is whether Stroud can secure a second touchdown or not, given his absence of turnovers. Additionally, rookie receiver Nathaniel Dell's potential absence due to a concussion might influence Stroud's performance. In this matchup, we see Stroud struggling a bit. He will not surpass 250 total yards, though he should tally one touchdown.

2. Pierce Cannot Punch It

In the Texans' loss to the Falcons, RB Dameon Pierce rushed 20 times for 66 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards. Despite two starting offensive linemen returning from injury, Pierce had to grind through another challenging day. This game marked the first time this season that no running back other than Pierce carried the ball for the Texans. It solidified his role as the workhorse back for the upcoming matchup against the Saints.

That said, Pierce's 2023 performance shows a decline in various aspects compared to his rookie season in 2022. His yards after contact and yards per carry have dropped significantly. In the red zone, his struggles persist, with multiple carries resulting in no gain or lost yards. Some blame can be attributed to injuries along the offensive line. However, Pierce's red-zone performance didn't improve in Week 5 against Atlanta. The Texans' red-zone offense ranks among the lowest in the league in terms of touchdown percentage. Although Pierce maintains his role as the lead back, the coaching staff is exploring ways to enhance their performance in the red zone. This may involve increased passing or more usage of the second back, Devin Singletary. As such, we see Pierce having very limited chances in Week 6.

3. Collins Goes Quiet

In Week 5, Collins caught three of four targets for 39 yards. This marked one of Collins' less impressive outings, with both his receptions and yardage being among the lowest of the season. However, this comes after his outstanding Week 4 performance against the Steelers when he recorded 168 yards and two touchdowns. Collins aims to bounce back in the Week 6 home game against the Saints.

Despite Stroud's impressive stats, it's uncertain whether the Saints will change their aggressive man-to-man coverage strategy. This could create opportunities for Collins to receive more targets. Unfortunately, his matchups are not particularly favorable. Expect Collins to get short targets and under 50 yards again for this week.

4. Texans Fall Anew

CJ Stroud has emerged as the top-performing rookie quarterback this year. He currently holds the record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception to begin an NFL career. However, his streak might be at risk as he faces the Saints. They possess the fourth-ranked defense and have already secured seven interceptions this season, tying them for second in the league. With Alvin Kamara's return and Tyrann Mathieu's recent pick-six, the Saints seem well-prepared. While the Texans have a promising future with Stroud, the veteran experience of the Saints' defense is likely to help them secure a victory in Houston.

Looking Ahead

As we look ahead to the clash between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, these predictions offer insight into the potential challenges and opportunities each team may face. Stroud's remarkable start to his NFL career may encounter a stern test against the Saints' formidable defense. Meanwhile, Pierce and Collins aim to overcome their recent struggles. The game promises to be an intriguing matchup of youthful talent and veteran experience, where the outcome remains uncertain. Football fans and fantasy managers alike eagerly await the game to see how these predictions unfold and what surprises may be in store for both teams.