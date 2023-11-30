The CJ Stroud hype-train continues to rumble down the tracks after the Texans rookie quarterback makes some more NFL history

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has over performed even the most optimistic Texans fans expectations for his rookie season. After eleven starts, CJ Stroud leads the NFL in passing yards per game, has a 19-5 touchdown to interception ratio, and has engineered two game-winning drives for a Texans squad that is 6-5 and fighting for a playoff berth under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Maybe his most impressive feat yet came today, when Stroud was named the AFC's Rookie of the Month AND Player of the Month for the month of November.

In winning both of these monthly awards, Stroud becomes only the sixth rookie in NFL history to win both awards in the same month, per John Breech of CBS Sports, joining Barry Sanders, Edgerrin James, Mike Anderson, Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt in this exclusive club.

Stroud earned these honors by leading the Texans to a 3-1 record in the month, and becoming the first rookie in NFL history to have four consecutive games of 300 or more passing yards. The three wins came against Arizona, Cincinnati, and Tampa Bay, and included a 470-yard, 5-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers that was the catalyst of the “CJ Stroud deserves some MVP buzz” movement, which was only strengthened after he out-dueled Joe Burrow the following week.

I don't care that the last rookie to win MVP was Jim Brown and that there are some people who feel like we should preserve that. If we get to Week 18 and Stroud has led the Texans to the Playoffs while simultaneously having one of the best season's among all quarterbacks in the league, I'll be ready to write his name in on my unofficial MVP ballot. For now, Stroud will just need to settle for being named the best player in the AFC for the month of November.