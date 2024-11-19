After the Houston Texans rolled through the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, tight end Dalton Schultz was not about to let linebacker DeMarvion Overshown forget about his pre-game comments. Schultz reacted to his team's Monday Night Football victory with a blunt message to Overshown and the Cowboys on Tuesday morning.

Schultz posted a video on social media continuing the trend of pouring creamer into two cups of coffee to reveal a message on the glass. Once he did, the cups read his message: “The Houston Texans are… the best team in Texas!”

Expand Tweet

Schultz's video appeared to be a direct response to Overshown confidently claiming that the Cowboys “run” the state of Texas before the game. Overshown called the game the “battle of Texas” and saw Dallas as the “older brother” to Houston, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

If the game truly was the ‘Battle of Texas,' the Texans proved that they are firmly in control until the next meeting. Houston dominated the game from start to finish, winning by a final score of 34-10. With C.J. Stroud throwing for just 257 yards, Schultz accounted for just 33 receiving yards, though no Houston pass-catcher topped 45. The passing game was an afterthought due to Joe Mixon rushing for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

After talking himself and his team up all week, Overshown had his moments in the game but recorded just five official tackles and no sacks.

Texans end brief losing streak, move to 7-4

The win for the Texans was their first since Week 9 after losing their last two in heartbreaking fashion. They move to 7-4 entering a Week 12 matchup against divisional foe Tennessee Titans.

As the only team in the AFC South with a winning record, the Texans are two games ahead of the 5-6 Indianapolis Colts. Houston is already 2-0 against Indianapolis on the year, though the Colts recently got back on track with a win over the New York Jets in Anthony Richardson's return to the starting lineup.

The Titans are a distant third in the division at 2-8, just a half-game ahead of the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee's offense has been in a rut all year and is just 1-4 since trading away DeAndre Hopkins. Will Levis returned from a shoulder injury after a three-game absence in Week 10 but has now dropped to 0-5 on the year as the starter.

The Titans' 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was their second consecutive after beating the New England Patriots in overtime in Week 9. A Week 12 loss would put them in a deadlock with the Jaguars at the bottom of the AFC South with Jacksonville currently on their bye week.