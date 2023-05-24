Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills doesn’t think he’ll be taking on a mentorship role for CJ Stroud, and he doesn’t plan to.

Mills admitted as much on Tuesday as he expressed his desire to compete for the starting quarterback job in Houston. After the Texans selected Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the expectation is that he’ll beat both Mills and Case Keenum for the QB1 post.

The 24-year-old Mills doesn’t want to end up being a backup and just a veteran presence and guide for Stroud, however.

“I’m still competing for that starting job. I mean, since I was drafted into the NFL I’ve been in a competition. I don’t think anything is going to change,” Mills said, per John Crumpler of USA Today.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis Mills is heading to his third season with the Texans after the team drafted him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has been a key starter for Houston ever since he arrived, especially last season when he played QB1 in all 15 games that he featured in. However, with the team unable to find success with Mills under center, it isn’t a surprise why the team opted to look elsewhere for help.

Perhaps the competition will be beneficial for both Mills and CJ Stroud. The new QB himself said that he likes the presence of both Mills and Keenum, noting that it’s something that he knew he needed. He even went as far as to saying that it’s a “blessing” to compete and learn from them, per USA Today.

It remains to be seen who will start for the Texans when the 2023 season rolls around, but it looks like it won’t be an easy decision for the team.