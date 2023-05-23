Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and 2023 No. 2 overall pick was not with the first team at OTAs, that was incumbent starter Davis Mills. However, Stroud is focusing on trying to get better, regardless of where that leaves him on the depth chart.

“I’m just trying to get better,” CJ Stroud said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s not about being with the ones, not about being with the twos. It’s about getting better. That’s what the spring is for. Just learning the plays, getting the timing down, learning my receivers… It’s not about ones and twos right now. It’s about getting better as a whole. We’re getting ready for training camp.”

It is very early for Stroud, and it seems that he knows that, judging by his comments above. Of course, the Texans are expecting him to become the team’s franchise quarterback at some point, whether that be at some point this season or in 2024 and beyond.

It would not be a surprise to see the Texans enter the 2023 season with Davis Mills as the starter, but it is increasingly common that quarterbacks drafted that high start games at some point in their rookie season.

Case Keenum is on the roster as well. It would be a surprise if Case Keenum played into the starting quarterback situation.

It will be intriguing to track Stroud’s progress throughout training camp, and how many reps he gets with the first team. In OTAs, there is not too much to read into right now. Either way, Texans fans should expect to see Stroud on the field for the team at some point in 2023.