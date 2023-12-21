DeMeco Ryans won't rush C.J. Stroud back to Texans' lineup.

The prospect of C.J. Stroud returning to the Houston Texans lineup in Week 16 is looking dimmer and dimmer. On Wednesday, coach DeMeco Ryans made it clear that the team would not rush their prized quarterback back, but they also wouldn't hesitate to get him back on the field this season. Only when Stroud is ready, of course.

“C.J. is doing better. He’s improving. But he’s still in the protocol,” Ryans confirmed to the media, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. Ryans was referring to the NFL's concussion protocol for players diagnosed with or suspected of suffering from a concussion.

Stroud left Week 14's 30-6 loss to the New York Jets late in the fourth quarter. After getting his head slammed off the turf, Stroud was taken into the medical tent on the sideline, and eventually back to the locker room. He did not return to the game, and Davis Mills had to finish out the game at QB for the Texans.

In the previous week's game against the Denver Broncos, the rookie appeared to stumble after a quarterback sneak. He required the assistance of teammates and was evaluated for a concussion then, but returned to the game two plays later.

Stroud obviously did not progress enough last week, and remained in the protocol, causing him to miss the Texans' 19-16 Week 15 win in overtime against the Tennessee Titans.

Ryans cautions patience

Ryans emphasized that it isn't one-size-fits-all when it comes to concussions.

“We’re going through the protocol,” the Texans coach said. “Each person, each concussion is different. So each person, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal. Just like with anything else.”

While Ryans preached Stroud's health as the most important thing, he also downplayed the idea that Stroud might be out the remainder of the season.

“He’s just going through the protocol like everyone else who’s had a concussion. At the end of the day, the most important thing is making sure that C.J. is healthy, and when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.”