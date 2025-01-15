The Houston Texans will require keen concentration and superb execution in order to upset the the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. They cannot afford wild cards at this juncture of the postseason. Obviously, Diontae Johnson no longer fits in the team's plans.

The AFC South champions waived the wide receiver on Tuesday, less than a month after claiming him on waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is preoccupied with devising a game plan that can slow down KC, but he did take some time to speak on the latest roster move.

“Unfortunately it didn't work out,” he told reporters, via KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Ryans' succinct response is long enough to provide clarity. Anyone who has followed Johnson's 2024-25 campaign unfortunately knows just how applicable those words are.

Five years ago, the Ruskin, Florida native claimed Second-Team All-Pro honors. He was named to the Pro Bowl two seasons later. Now, the 28-year-old receiver is departing his third different team since Oct. 29. Nothing is “working out” for Johnson these days. He totaled just 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games during 2024-25 and snagged one catch for 12 yards in the Texans' 32-12 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Diontae Johnson enters the free agent market once again, with his reputation and current skill set both under heavy scrutiny. He is young enough to revive his career and could earn another chance to prove himself next season. Houston is moving on, though. DeMeco Ryans and his squad need to immerse themselves into the frenzied atmosphere that will fill Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Texans' offense must dig deep vs. Chiefs

A revitalized Johnson could have added immense value to this AFC Divisional Round matchup, but he did not take the leap that management wanted. Second-year quarterback CJ Stroud will instead rely on Pro Bowl WR Nico Collins and hope that someone else in the pass-catching group comes through.

The Texans are in a vulnerable state, and it has been that way for a while, but a wounded bull is supposedly more dangerous than a healthy one. This desperate group does not have the star power or championship pedigree to stack up with the Chiefs. Tenacity and desire can sometimes produce extraordinary results, however.

Houston has tried to find answers in the wide receiver room since Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell suffered season-ending injuries. How surreal would it be if the reinforcements arrive in the team's biggest game of the year? Chaos does pop out during the playoffs, and the Texans will need it to strike hard in Kansas City.