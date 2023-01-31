DeMeco Ryans is back where his professional football career started. Sure enough, he couldn’t ask for a better place and situation as he takes over the Houston Texans as their new head coach.

Ryans agreed to a six-year deal to become the Texans’ next head coach. He previously served as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, transforming the Niners into one of the best defensive teams in the past 2022 season. While San Francisco ended up losing in the NFC Championship, there is no denying that Ryans produced immense results that warranted a shot to be a head coach.

The 38-year-old actually played for the Texans from 2006 until 2011, during which he won Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned two Pro Bowl berths. Now he is back to his old stomping ground, not as a player but as a coach. Naturally, he’s ecstatic for the opportunity.

“I’d like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man. I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there,” Ryans said on leaving the 49ers for the Texans, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”

There are definitely high expectations for DeMeco Ryans, but he has his work cut our for him. Not only does he need to improve one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2022, but he is also taking over a Texans team that finished the past campaign with just three wins, 13 losses and one draw for the second-worst record in the league.

While Ryans has every reason to celebrate his Texans hiring, he knows very well that there’s a lot of work to be done. At least he loves where he is now.