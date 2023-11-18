Houston Texans head coach DaMeco Ryans shared what the 'problem' is when facing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals

The Houston Texans take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans knows that quarterback Kyler Murray poses a special type of challenge, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC:

“Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray: ‘We have our hands full. The difference in Kyler is just his speed. He has to be the fastest quarterback in the NFL. The speed is real, and when he’s healthy, it’s a problem.'”

Ryans went on to elaborate on the Texans' plan for defending Murray, saying “He can make you look bad. Cover him twice, rush him twice.”

The Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 25-23 last weekend. Significantly, this game featured Murray's return. The Cardinals quarterback went 19 for 32 with 249 yards and one interception while rushing six times for 33 yards and a score in his season debut. Murray also set up Matt Prater to kick a game-winning field goal. Overall, the Cards went 3 for 11 on third-down conversions while committing one turnover and allowing two sacks. The defense also had three sacks. However, they also committed 11 penalties.

The Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 in a back-and-forth game. The Bengals ultimately fell when Matt Ammendola hit the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud went 23 for 39 with 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing twice for eight yards and a score. Devin Singletary rushed 30 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the receiving core did great, with Noah Brown catching seven passes for 172 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz had four catches for 71 yards. Likewise, receiver Tank Dell had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans will be without RB Dameon Pierce for this game after he was ruled out with an ankle injury.