The Houston Texans will once again be without starting running back Dameon Pierce, as he's still recovering from an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, via Ian Rapoport.

Despite returning to practice today, #Texans RB Dameon Pierce has been ruled out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Dameon Pierce hasn't played since the loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. The sophomore campaign has been a disappointing one for Pierce, who struggled mightily early on in the season and has now been plagued with an ankle injury. Pierce is averaging just 3 yards per attempt after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

Taking over for Pierce will be Devin Singletary, who rattled off 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 carries last week in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Singletary's previous high for rushing yardage on the season was 58 yards.

CJ Stroud has been running the show for Houston's offense, putting up huge passing numbers to lead a surprisingly explosive offensive group. The Cardinals could represent a trap game for Houston, as a critical AFC South division matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars looms in Week 12 after the game against the Cardinals.

The good news for Dameon Pierce is that he seems to be trending in the right direction with his ankle injury for next week, as he returned to practice Friday in an effort to get ready for this Sunday. The Texans ultimately have decided to wait for Pierce to be at full strength, which is probably the right decision given his struggles early in the season.

