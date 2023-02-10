The Houston Texans started their offseason on the right foot after landing San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. Ryans, a former standout in Houston, will now be given the task of turning his team’s future around. The ex-49ers DC was given a blank slate, so to speak, and he’s already filling it up with his preferred staff. His first major hire is former Arizona Cardinals LBs coach Matt Burke as his new defensive coordinator with the Texans, per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Texans are expected to hire #AZCardinals DL coach Matt Burke as their new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans’ staff. The former #Dolphins DC, Burke is the first big hire for Ryans in Houston.”

The Texans were one of the worst teams in the league last season, thanks to both an underwhelming offense and a defense that couldn’t stop a feather from falling. They were a surprisingly excellent team against passing offenses (ranking sixth in passing yards allowed). However, their run defense was abysmal, allowing around 170 yards per game on the ground.

The hope is that Ryans, a defense-oriented coach, will start to implement some good habits for the Texans defense. Ryans was the mastermind behind the 49ers defense that terrorized opposing offenses over the back half of the season. Some of that was due to the talent, but Ryans’ imprint on the defense was undeniable. He was also an excellent defender during his playing days for Houston.

The Texans are set to enter a new era with their top-2 draft pick this year. They are expected to take a new quarterback in the draft. We’ll see if DeMeco Ryans can work his magic on his former team.