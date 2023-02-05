Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans managed to get the best out of multiple 49ers defenders during his two-season run as San Francisco defensive coordinator. Ryans now has another crucial test coming up in his coaching career, as he will be working with a young Texans defense that is filled with promising talents across the board.

For one, Derek Stingley Jr. will be a cornerstone player of the DeMeco Ryans era in Houston. The Texans’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is coming off of an injury-plagued rookie season where he played in just nine games. His campaign was cut short in December after the team elected to place him on injured reserve due to his nagging hamstring ailment.

Ryans scouted Stingley last year, and as he touched on during his introductory press conference with the Texans, he believes that the former LSU cornerback has what it takes to blossom in the NFL.

“That’s what excites me the most is being able to work with young guys and young guys who are talented,” Ryans said. “(Derek) Stingley has outstanding talent. Scouted him the last year, and I know the talent that he has. I know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in position to make a lot of plays for us.

“Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents.”

Ryans also sees much potential in both safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Christian Harris.

“Seeing Jalen Pitre, loved him coming out of Baylor,” Ryans said. “Loved the blitzing, loved just the play speed of Pitre. Just to see him come out this past year and five interceptions, the way he attacked the ball, Jalen, we got to continue to do that. We’ve got to continue to take the ball away. Christian (Harris), linebacker, fast, physical linebacker.

“Those are the type of players we can build around. So that does excite me when you have the young talent that we have here, that does excite me.”

The Texans ranked at 10th in passing yards allowed per game in the 2022 regular season with a 209.3 average.