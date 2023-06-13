The Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft but still have another young quarterback on their roster in Davis Mills. Stroud, a standout at Ohio State, is the long-term plan but he may not be leading the team right out of the gate.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that the two young quarterbacks will rotate with the first-team offense, according to Aaron Wilson of KRPC2 Houston. It's a way to get both guys to compete hard while the team evaluates its options for the 2023 season. Both players are vying for the starting job.

“As the competition continues to grow, we'll see who separates himself,” Ryans said of the Texans' quarterback competition, per KRPC2 Houston. Although it isn’t unheard of for rookies to sit on the bench at the beginning of their careers to marinate, Mills has been rough as a starter so far.

Last season, Mills had 17 touchdowns but a league-leading 15 interceptions, tying him with Dak Prescott. Mills' struggles were partially a result of the Texans simply being a bad team and he did throw for 3,118 yards but Stroud could prove to be an upgrade over him.

The Texans are going with a rebuild centered around their young players. Both the 24-year-old Mills and 21-year-old Davis would fit their timeline. Ahead of training camp, there may not be a certain idea of who the starter will be, though leaning Stroud's way makes sense. The team wants to get the most out of its draft capital and has done a fine job so far during organized team activities.