Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. speaks on his confidence, despite his lack of trash talking during the game.

Houston Texans defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. has been a quality corner for the organization. While he's dealt with injuries early in his NFL career, he's proved to be a worthy option for the Texans. Through the 2023 season, he's recorded four interceptions, which is tied for the fourth-highest in the league. Stingley spoke on his abilities and confidence but chimed in on his lack of trash-talking throughout gameplay.

“I don't really know how to trash-talk,” said Stingley, per DJ Bien-Aime at ESPN. “I wouldn't want to be like that. That's way outside [my personality]. It's the polar opposite.”

Stingley may turn into one of the best cornerbacks in the league if he stays on this trajectory, but he seems to a humble star. The play on the gridiron and producing for the Texans looks like the most important factor for Stingley.

“If you and me are going against each other and you're just constantly talking trash to me, all that's gonna do is make me want to shut you up,” said Stingley. “I believe in what I can do whether somebody says something or not. I don't fall into that.”

When football players get asked the question “Which position group talks the most trash?” Many of them are quick to say defensive backs. The secondary is known for making themselves heard, especially if they're playing as well as Stingley. While it's the common thing to do for a cornerback, Stingley lets his game do the talking and just runs through his responsibilities on the field.