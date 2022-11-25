Published November 25, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The 1-8-1 Houston Texans have had a season of considerable challenges and are headed straight for the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, a new starting quarterback will be under center as the team prepares for a Week 12 showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Lovie Smith officially announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the Texans quarterback on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston.

When asked about his decision to replace Mills, Smith shared that “it’s not just one soundbite. It’s a body of work. We could need Davis sooner than later,” adding further he wishes the team “didn’t have to make this change. I feel good about the opportunity we’ve given everyone. Whenever you’re making a change, it’s things aren’t going well. When you’re not playing well as a football team, decisions like these come.”

The Texans selected Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 23 career games, the former Stanford product has thrown for 4,808 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. Last year, his performance down the stretch earned Mills the opportunity to lead the Texans. However, the 2022 NFL season has been less-than-stellar, prompting the franchise to change.

In talking about his faith in Allen, Smith revealed that “we’ve seen him, and we feel pretty confident he can throw the ball. He’s mobile enough, and he deserves the opportunity.”

Before signing with the Texans, Allen’s best season came in 2019 with the Panthers, in which he went 5-7 with 3,322 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Across four seasons with the Panthers and Washington Commanders, Allen has made 17 career starts.

“Personally, it’s awesome,” said Allen about being the Texans’ starting quarterback. Allen also shared that he hopes the team “can be good in third downs, red zone, two-minute. I’m just trying to execute. It’s a team game at the end of the day.”

It remains to be seen if Lovie Smith made the correct choice in moving from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen or if it is a matter of ‘too little, too late,’ but regardless, Sunday’s game against the Dolphins will be an intriguing matchup if nothing else.