It’s that time of year again, Bill Mafia. What would an offseason be without the Buffalo Bills’ star wide receiver drumming up rumors, speculation, and controversy out of nowhere? Well that’s what happened when Stefon Diggs decided to post cryptic tweets on social media in mid-March, which is why we now have to write about his potential trade destinations such as the
On March 15, the Bills’ offseason was going along relatively quietly. Sure, they made 12 moves in one day ahead of NFL free agency, releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse among others, but outside of that 24-hour spotlight, there hasn’t been a ton more intrigue this spring.
That is until Diggs decided to post a heart emoji on Twitter/X with no context on that fateful Friday morning and follow that up with a “Ready for whatever” tweet in the afternoon.
Diggs has become the epitome of the nobody asked for it internet meme. When his name is not in NFL fans’ mouths, the wideout seems compelled to do something attention-grabbing to bring himself back to the forefront.
Now, though, Diggs is on the wrong side of 30 and not quite the pass-catcher he used to be. He’s still a top-20 WR, don’t get me wrong, but he’s no longer a top-10 guy as he’s been since coming to Western New York in 2022. With a $27-plus-million cap hit this year, next, and the year after (and $22.5 million in 2027), he may not be worth it for the Bills anymore.
If this is the case, now is the time to deal Diggs while he still has WR1 value.
With a Bills’ Stefon Diggs trade truly seeming like a real possibility for the first time, here are the four best destinations for the (seemingly?) unhappy wideout.
New York Giants
Ever since former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took the head coaching job with the Giants, Secaucus, New Jersey has become 1 Bills East. Since taking over, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have brought in former Bills like Isaiah Hodgins, Matt Breida, and Boogie Basham, and this offseason have continued that trend by signing Devin Singletary and Isaiah McKenzie.
Diggs is a Bills player that makes a lot of sense for the G Men. The team needs a true No. 1 for Daniel Jones or the QB they pick at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Because of this need at wideout, early Giants mock drafts put college WRs like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze in New Jersey. However, as we get closer to draft day, the rumors that the Giants love Michigan QB JJ McCarthy are heating up.
Trading Buffalo a second- and third-round pick this season and a conditional first/second in 2025 would get this deal done. That would allow the Bills to pick up some cheaper starters in the next two years and give the Giants its WR1 and QB of the future for this season.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are always mentioned as a Stefon Diggs trade destination because it is the team of his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, who is vocal on social media about his bro leaving Buffalo any time the Bills lose (even if the Cowboys have already been sitting at home for a week).
Still, the Cowboys could use another top WR to go with CeeDee Lamb, and while Diggs is no longer a top WR1, he would be the best WR2 in the entire NFL in 2024.
As Jerry Jones gets older and the Dak Prescott contract nears the end, the Cowboys are more and more desperate to win now. Could they be the team that gives up two first-round picks for the Bills WR? If so, Buffalo should rush to the phone to call it into the NFL and make Dallas the final Stefon Diggs trade destination.
Houston Texans
The Texans went from the laughing stock of the NFL to a Super Bowl contender in one fell swoop when they drafted CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft. While the Texans’ time in the hole wasn’t as long and their ascent was even quicker, it does remind you a little of when the Bills drafted Josh Allen.
And what did Buffalo do to take Allen and the team to the next level after he showed his potential? Made a Stefon Diggs trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
Could the Texans take a similar leap by making a similar Diggs trade?
Stroud needs more reliable veteran weapons, and we already know they were talking to the Chargers about a Keenan Allen trade before the Bears swooped in and trumped their offer.
Trading for Diggs makes a lot of sense for the Texans, and giving up a first-round pick for him wouldn’t be that bad, especially if Houston is planning on taking a rookie WR at No. 23 anyway, like LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr.