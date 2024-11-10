The Houston Texans have been dealing with injuries to their wide receiver room for the past few weeks, but it looks like there could be some help on the way, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Texans WR Tank Dell, dealing with a back injury, is expected to play tonight, source said. Despite just one day of practice, Nico Collins is questionable and a game-time decision,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Collins hasn't suited up since Week 5 after he injured his hamstring, and the Texans just activated him off injured reserve. He only practiced once this week and was limited, but he is expected to play. Dell has been available almost every week for the Texans, and with the recent injuries, he's been able to step up.

If Collins and Dell can both play, that'll be good for C.J. Stroud and an offense that's looking to take down the Detroit Lions.

C.J. Stroud has confidence in Texans receiver room

Weeks ago, C.J. Stroud shared confidence in the Texans' wide receiver room and named a few players such as John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson that would be able to step up in the absence of Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, who is out for the season.

“Metch and Hutch are two guys that, Metch is considered in year three, but his rookie year was kind of last year with us,” CJ Stroud said. “I believe he's playing really good ball. He made some big plays last game and is somebody who I just think needs his ops and he'll be able to do a lot. And I've been able to spend a bunch of time with him. One of my best friends on the team, as you guys know. And Hutch is the same way. Hutch is somebody who I came in with. I've been throwing routes on air with him for two years straight now.”