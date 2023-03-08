The Houston Texans have been one team linked to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be a hot commodity in NFL Free Agency. New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who worked for the San Francisco 49ers last season, confirmed the rumors Wednesday, saying the Texans are eyeing Jimmy G as a possible reinforcement under center.

“We have a process that we go through, Jimmy is obviously a part of that process,” Slowik said, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston would give Garoppolo a sense of familiarity. Former Niners DC DeMeco Ryans just got hired as the head coach of his ex-team as well. That’s two faces Jimmy G knows. However, the veteran could look to step into a winning situation instead. After all, the Texans are very much in a rebuild.

Right now, Davis Mills is their QB1. That being said, it does appear they could select a young play-caller at No. 2 overall in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft, with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud as potential options. Perhaps they may sign Garoppolo anyway and let him mentor the incoming rookie? We’ll have to see.

Garoppolo went 7-3 as a starter in 2022 after stepping in for Trey Lance, who got hurt in Week 1. With Brock Purdy also emerging as a possible star in the Bay Area, the writing is on the wall for Jimmy G’s departure. Nevertheless, he’s still a very good quarterback who knows what it takes to win in this league.

It will be interesting to see if the Texans do seriously pursue him or not. Free agency opens on March 15th.