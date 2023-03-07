It’s no secret the Houston Texans are in the market for a quarterback, and on top of being forecasted to draft one, there’s belief free agent Jimmy Garoppolo could also be in the future plans.

Garoppolo is in the market after playing last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He has also been rumored to draw interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, among other suitors.

According to Brobible’s Dov Kleiman (via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports), a push by the Texans’ brass has ensued to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to Houston.

Per Kleiman (via Twitter): “There’s a “push” inside the #Texans to sign #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to @jjones9. Their plan is to sign him in free-agency while also drafting a QB in the first round. Garoppolo will start while the rookie develops.”

The Texans have the second pick in April’s NFL Draft, and the thinking is that choice will almost certainly be a quarterback. While Houston is projected to get a QB, there is a question about trading with the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1.

As for Garoppolo, it would make sense if he wanted to join the Texans, seeing how DeMeco Ryans, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, is now the head coach for Houston. With that said, if this tweet from Kleiman turns out to be true, he would be okay with being a stopgap QB while the younger draft pick gets mentored under him.

All of this would mean there wouldn’t be a long-term deal in the cards for Garoppolo, and the moment he struggles, calls for the draft pick to get on the field will get loud. Only time will tell if he would be okay with that scenario.