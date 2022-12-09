By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans will be without two key playmakers on offense. Both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins will be out.

Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks have been the Texans leading wide receivers this season. Each player has already missed time this season. Now, in Week 14, they will be sidelined once again.

Throughout this week, both Collins and Cooks never left the injury report. Collins is currently dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of practice all week. A calf injury also sidelined Cooks for the week.

When healthy, Collins and Cooks have played key roles in the Texans offense.

Through 10 games, Brandin Cooks has pulled in 44 receptions for 520 receiving yards and one touchdown on 71 total targets. Next to Cooks, Collins has hauled in 37 receptions for 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 66 total targets.

With both Collins and Cooks out of the lineup, the Texans will need to once again look at the rest of their pass catchers. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore could once again see a large share of the targets.

Given the situation, the Texans may also choose to lean heavily on rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

In recent weeks, Pierce has struggled to be effective. But he has shown flashes of just how good he can be.

On the season, Pierce has been the Texans main ball carrier. He has recorded 861 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 198 carries.

This Texans offense will have its hands full against this strong Cowboys defense. Missing Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks won’t make things easier.