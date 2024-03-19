The new league year has arrived for the Houston Texans. There will be new players coming in due to NFL Free Agency, a lot of young guns because of the draft, and higher expectations after last season's postseason success. CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., and Coach DeMeco Ryans have all loaded to forge a better squad for every fan's viewing experience. An integral part of this is their uniforms and merchandise. The Texans' uniforms apparently got leaked and some members of the faithful were not too excited about it.
The Texans are getting a new set of uniforms that CJ Stroud and Co. will don in the upcoming season. This is happening for the first time since the Texans became a team back in 2002. Their latest post had Nico Collins and Tank Dell wearing the new road uniforms which featured a deep shade of blue for the shorts. The photo they dropped also had a statement by Texans' Cal McNair, who alluded to the leaked uniforms on Reddit.
“Leaked pic? How about a real photo of Nico and Tank!? Way more to come in April,” he wrote.
Cal droppin’ bombs on #Texans Reddit 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Gi1I4VmtqX
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2024
Along with these new road uniforms, the set is also expected to have Battle Red alternate jerseys. There is yet to be information about the other uniforms that the Texans will wear.
Texans fans react to the new threads
This new drop prompted some reactions from fans, some of them liked the change while others only had unsavory comments.
“Texans uniforms look goofy as hell,” a user wrote.
John McClain was just happy that this new era of winning will be marked by a shift in their uniforms, “It’s not the uniform: It’s who’s wearing them. The old Texans’ uniforms looked a lot better in 2023 than they did in 2020-22. The new ones will look a whole lot better if they continue to win.”
Another member of the faithful had nothing but praise for the new threads, “People don’t like the Texans' new uniforms?? Those are TUFF!”
Overall, there is a lot to be excited about with the growth of DeMeco Ryans' system aside from these leaks. Will Stroud get them closer to the promised land? Is Will Anderson Jr. going to be the next coming of Aaron Donald? All of this will be answered soon.