The Houston Texans are gearing up for a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and all eyes are on wide receiver Diontae Johnson as he prepares to make his debut with the team. Running back Joe Mixon has expressed high hopes for Johnson, calling him a game-changer for Houston’s offense (per Texans Wire's Cole Thompson).

“I’m going to give y’all a treat: Diontae Johnson, he’s gonna look real good out there for us,” Mixon said Thursday. “Incorporating him into the offense, I think that was major. I’ve played against him for years. I’ve obviously respected him as a football player.”

Johnson’s journey to Houston has been tumultuous. After starting the season with the Carolina Panthers, he was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens, only to find himself waived (though that is putting it nicely, because his immature action was the only reason he got waived) and picked up by the Texans. Sunday’s game against the Titans will mark Johnson’s debut for his fourth team in just 12 months.

Despite his challenging year, Johnson has embraced the opportunity with Houston. “He came in here ready to grind, ready to work. We love that as a Texans organization, as a team,” Mixon said. “I love that a guy will give his all and do everything the right way.”

The Texans are hoping Johnson can be the missing piece in their receiving corps, especially with Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs sidelined due to season-ending injuries. Johnson, a former Pro Bowler, brings proven ability as a route-runner and playmaker, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has already praised his knack for creating separation.

During his stint with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, Johnson showcased flashes of his potential, averaging 11.9 yards per route and hauling in 30 receptions in seven games. The Texans are optimistic that Johnson can replicate that production in Houston, particularly as they push for a postseason berth.

“I bring a lot of value, just my ability to get open and create space,” Johnson said. “And just my YAC [yards after catch] ability after I catch the ball. I’m here to add another weapon and make the offense that much better.”

Mixon echoed Johnson’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on this opportunity. “In terms of going into the postseason, you can never take that for granted,” Mixon said.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for noon CT, and Texans fans will be eagerly watching to see if Johnson can deliver on the bold predictions from his teammates.