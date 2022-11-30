Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen had nothing but his own safety in mind when asked if he had a message for his old teammate in Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Be nice to me,” Allen said ahead of a Week 13 game against the Browns, according to a Wednesday tweet from Houston Chronicle beat writer Brooks Kubena.

Myles Garrett is tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 total sacks in 10 games played, earning two sacks against both the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year-old defensive end racked up 68.5 sacks in his young career, maxing out at 16 last year on his way to a clean sweep in every possible NFL defensive first team selection.

The Texans sport an offensive line that has allowed Allen and former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills to be sacked 33 times, tied for sixth-most in the league with the New York Giants. Allen was sacked five times and took seven quarterback hits in a Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I think the pressure was fine,” Kyle Allen said in a postgame press conference. “I thought there were times I could have stepped up in that area and gotten to my check-downs and outlets earlier. I don’t think the pressure was that big of an issue.”

Kyle Allen’s confidence never faltered despite being down 30-0 at the half, saying he knew he was capable of more than the performance he put on in his first start of the season.

“I’m confident,” Allen said. “I know I’m a much better player than what I showed today.

“Every team is still building, especially us. We’re just trying to get a win every week. We just have to keep pushing.”

The Texans will kick off against the Browns at noon CST this Sunday in NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.