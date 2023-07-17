The hype surrounding CJ Stroud is obvious in the Houston Texans building. The No. 2 overall pick in April's draft carries lofty expectations and he's already making good impressions on some of the Texans veterans including tackle Laremy Tunsil.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil told KPRC 2. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing, It’s not surprising at all.”

Tunsil is in his eighth season in the NFL and fifth with the Texans. Houston has one winning season in that span. Their three-win season last year set them up nicely for a top-two pick in this year's draft.

Stroud is poised to be a big part of the Texans' offense next season after a fantastic college career at Ohio State. He went 21-4 as a starter with the Buckeyes, tossing 40 or more touchdowns in both seasons.

The Texans have been looking for a replacement for Deshaun Watson for almost two years and think that Stroud is the answer. At least one of his teammates in Tunsil is impressed with the rookie's demeanor. CJ Stroud will have every chance to solidify himself as the Texans starter during training camp. How he plays over the next couple of seasons will dictate which direction the Texans will go.

The Texans are an intriguing team to watch and will have plenty of eyes on them in 2023, with most of those being on CJ Stroud.