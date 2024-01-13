Laremy Tunsil would be a big loss for CJ Stroud and the Texans.

C.J. Stroud might have lost his blindside protector in the first playoff game of his young career. Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had to be helped off the field in Saturday's wild card clash with the Houston Texans after suffering an injury while blocking an on extra-point attempt.

Video of the incident showed fellow offensive lineman Josh Jones falling into the back of Tunsil's left knee. He quickly examined his left knee while resting on his right one, checking it for instability.

Laremy Tunsil went down on the XP and immediately pointed to his knee pic.twitter.com/N4c9qC0FJo https://t.co/sVRD2OGijy — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) January 13, 2024

Stroud and a few other Texans teammates took the field to check on Tunsil as he was being initially evaluated by team medical personnel. The 29-year-old then walked gingerly off the field, receiving light assistance from trainers.

Veteran backup George Fant was on the field for Houston's ensuing offensive possession. It didn't last long, ending after a single snap as tight end Brevin Jordan snuck into the flat and caught a short pass from Stroud before evading multiple Cleveland defenders en route to a 76-yard touchdown. Fortunately, Tunsil was able to return to the game on Houston's following series.

Laremy Tunsil earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth this season, starting 14 games as Houston established itself as one the NFL's most pleasant surprised behind Stroud and rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans. He allowed five during the regular season and committed 10 penalties, earning a solid 73.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.