CJ Stroud made history on Saturday night for the Texans.

The Houston Texans finished off their magical regular season with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. It was a close game the entire night, but the Texans came out on top after a brutal drop by the Colts on their final possession of the game on a fourth and one in the red zone. Houston won the game 23-19. With the win, the Texans clinched the AFC South division title and a spot in the playoffs as they finished the regular season 10-7. They were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year, and now they have a home playoff game.

A big reason for the success that the Texans have had this year is due to quarterback CJ Stroud. Houston fans were in misery last season during their abysmal campaign, but they got a high draft pick because of it, and as a result, they got Stroud. It all worked out for the Texans.

On Saturday night, CJ Stroud finished the game 20-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The first play of the game for the Texans on offense was a 75 yard bomb from Stroud to Nico Collins for a touchdown, and that got the ball rolling. The performance from Stroud ended up putting him into elite NFL rookie company.

With the two touchdowns and zero interceptions on Saturday, Stroud tied the single-season record for rookies for games with two or more touchdowns and zero picks, according to a tweet from StatMuse. He had six of them this season.

Stroud has been phenomenal this season, and he has led his team to the playoffs. The Texans are going to be an exciting team to watch in the postseason.