Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is already impressing his new teammates and training camp hasn't even begun yet. Stroud, who was selected by the Texans with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft back in April, has caught the attention of one of the franchise's best- and most experienced– players, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Tunsil raved about Stroud, calling the rookie QB a “straight dawg.”

"CJ Stroud came in here with unbelievable leadership skills and he's a straight dawg"@KingTunsil78 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xzBsiVe1DG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2023

“He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he's killing it, man. How I describe C.J.: dawg. He's a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work, he handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You've got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J.”

Tunsil said that Stroud has brought “unbelievable leadership skills” to the Texans, noting that he “handles the huddle perfectly.” It sure seems like Stroud, even though he's a rookie, has brought a veteran-like presence to Houston.

But that's not all. When describing Stroud, the Texans veteran simply said that the Ohio State product is “a straight dawg.”

He certainly was a “dawg” while playing for the Buckeyes, often saving his biggest games for college football's biggest stages.

Look no further than Stroud's 573 passing yards and six touchdowns in the 2021 Rose Bowl win over Utah, or his 348 yards and four touchdown passes in the College Football Playoff loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the best defense in the nation.

Those were certainly ‘dawg'-like performances. Texans fans are hoping there will be plenty more Stroud moments like that in the NFL.

Tunsil sure seems to be a believer.