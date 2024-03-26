The Houston Texans are under new leadership, but keeping it in the family. Cal McNair is now the principal owner of the football franchise, per NBC Sports. He is the son of the previous team owner, the late Bob McNair.
“The Houston Texans mean so much to our family and I’m extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward,” Bob's widow Janice McNair said in a statement, per NBC Sports. “He has done such a terrific job as our CEO, and we believe this move is what’s best for everyone involved with the organization to secure our future under Cal’s leadership. I know how pleased Bob would be to see this and our fans should be incredibly excited about the direction we are headed. I will continue to support Cal and the team in every way that I can and, of course, be rooting for us each and every week.”
Cal McNair had previously been CEO and chairman for the team, while Janice was the principal owner. This move shifts the executive power to Cal. The Texans are coming off of one of the best seasons in franchise history, making the AFC playoffs in 2023.
“I first want to acknowledge the incredible work my mom has done over the last five years since taking over,” Cal McNair said in a statement, per NBC Sports. “She has been an inspirational leader for our family, our team and our community. I can’t thank her enough for the foundation she has helped build and her countless contributions both on and off the field. It’s an exciting time to be a Houston Texan and I’m honored to lead this franchise. This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise and we will continue to operate the way we have been over the last couple years, pursuing a championship for the City of Houston while doing great things in the community and for our fans.”
TEXANS' FUTURE
The Texans won their first playoff game in 2023 against Cleveland, in the Wild Card Round. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, 34-10. The future is bright for the team, as Houston had two rookies be named winners for the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards.
C.J. Stroud quarterbacked the Texans in 2023 as a first-year player. He finished the year with 4,108 passing yards, to go with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, as a mobile quarterback who can run and pass.
On defense, the Texans have a stud in Will Anderson Jr. Anderson took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, after closing out a spectacular season for Houston with 7 sacks. He had 45 tackles, with 29 solo stops in his first campaign.
The Texans have made the playoffs seven times in their franchise history. The team was founded in 1999, and played their first game as an NFL member in 2002. The Texans have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history.