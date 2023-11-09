Ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it's time to release our Houston Texans Week 10 predictions.

With a Houston Texans Week 10 game scheduled against the Cincinnati Bengals, a lot of eyes will be on standout rookie rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Ahead of the Texans-Bengals game, we'll be making our Texans Week 10 predictions.

When the Texans selected CJ Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there was some skepticism as to how he would perform in the NFL, but he has blown even the most optimistic fan's expectations out of the water. Stroud directed a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and helped the Texans reach a 4-4 record and stay in the race for the wild card in the AFC. Now, he will be tested against one of the AFC's best in the Bengals, who have been playing better after struggling out of the gate.

The Bengals are winners of four straight, and have posted back-to-back impressive wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills coming into this game, so it will be an interesting test for the Texans. Houston was perceived as one of the least talented teams in the NFL, so it is impressive that they are in this spot, in large part due to Stroud hitting the ground running.

If the Texans can beat the Bengals this Sunday, it would be a statement win and show that they have arrived earlier than anyone could have anticipated. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Texans Week 10 predictions.

Texans defense shows up

This is a bit of a leap after the Texans gave up 37 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but with Bengals star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins landing on the injury report this week, Houston's unit could be in for a strong week.

It is tough to bet against Joe Burrow, especially with what he has done lately, but Chase and Higgins are a huge part of the Bengals' offense. With the chance that neither play, or that they might play banged up, expect the Texans defense to show some teeth in this game and keep it close enough to give Stroud a chance to win it with his arm.

CJ Stroud throws for 250+ yards

Speaking of CJ Stroud's arm, this would be a statement if he comes out and performs well. Expect that to happen. Stroud has thrown for over 250 yards in four of the eight games he has played this season, and that should happen on Sunday.

With the Texans not being a great running team this season, they are relying on Stroud's a lot, and why wouldn't they? Stroud has shown to be ready to air it out so far this season, and Houston will need that in this game.

Tank Dell catches 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner

As for who Stroud will be throwing to, expect fellow rookie wide receiver Tank Dell to play a significant role. Earlier in the season, Tank Dell had a great game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Texans' first win of the year.

Last week, Tank Dell caught two touchdowns and went for over 100 receiving yards, according to ESPN. Expect him to score twice again. Stroud has not only found chemistry with him, but has shown the willingness to go to Dell in key spots. Dell caught the last two passes from Stroud on the game-winning drive against the Buccaneers, including the go-ahead score. Expect Dell to catch the game-winner again this week in a statement win against the Bengals.