Someone is making a return to the Houston Texans' defense. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson has been reportedly signed by Houston off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, according to John Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“Houston-Carson’s agent David Canter announced that the Texans have signed his client off of the Ravens practice squad. It’s not the first time that Houston-Carson has gone from Baltimore to Houston this year.”

As mentioned, this isn't the first rodeo of Houston-Carson with the Texans. He was just with Houston in September when he was signed by the team to the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster. He would then be released by the team just ahead of Week 4's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Shortly after the Texans waived him, Houston-Carson was picked up by the Ravens and added to their practice squad.

During his first stint with the Texans this season, Houston-Carson took part in 33 defensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps and collected two combined tackles. Back in the 2022 NFL season, he started six games for the Chicago Bears and racked up 45 total tackles with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

This move by the Texans is not going to move the needle much for the team, but he still can provide insurance for Houston's defense which is currently sixth in the NFL with just 18.3 points per game but 18th with 335.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Texans, who lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, are preparing for a Week 9 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.