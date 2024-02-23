With his dynamic plays and run to an AFC South crown, rookie quarterback CJ Stroud helped put the Houston Texas on the map. As the Texans look to run it back in year two, Houston could add some intriguing reinforcements around their star.
If Saquon Barkley were to leave the New York Giants, the Texans are favored (+400) to sign the running back, via betonline.ag. The Chicago Bears (+500) and Los Angeles Chargers (+600) make up the top three while the New England Patriots (+700) and Baltimore Ravens (+900) round out the top five.
Barkley played the 2023 season under the franchise tag, only after New York added a $2 million bonus and incentives. After signing Daniel Jones to a massive contract, the Giants enter the offseason with the 16th-highest cap space in the league at almost $39 million. While he has spent his entire career in New York, the team may not be willing to dole out a massive contract for Barkley.
If that situation were to occur, the Texans have emerged as a potential landing spot for Barkley. Houston used a combination of Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce in 2023. Singletary ran for 898 yards and four touchdowns while Pierce had 416 yards and two scores.
Over 14 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 962 yards and four touchdowns. He added another 280 yards and four scores through the air.
With CJ Stroud under center, the Texans are looking to defend their now AFC South crown. Adding Barkley to the mix would only make Houston scarier on offense and an overall more well rounded team.