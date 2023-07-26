New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen has to be feeling pretty good about the way Saquon Barkley's contract situation played out. Despite speculation that Saquon Barkley might hold out after failing to secure a long-term contract, the Giants' running back showed up to training camp on time. Schoen negotiated an adjusted franchise tag price that includes close to $1 million in incentives.

Barkley is owed the guaranteed $10.1 millon salary that comes with the franchise tag. He'll receive $2 million of that upfront, according to ESPN. Schoen and the Giants can use the franchise tag on Barkley again next year.

“I respect Saquon, I admire him,” Schoen told reporters on Wednesday, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, while also giving credit to Barkley's agents.

“I commend Ed Berry and CAA. A lot of communication back and forth.”

The Giants GM wouldn't say if New York would re-visit long-term extension talks with Barkley or if the team planned to tag the running back again in 2024. Because Barkley has signed the tag, he isn't allowed to sign a contract extension during the season.

Schoen and the Giants are getting good value for one of the best players at his position. If Barkley hits all the incentives in his contract, New York will gladly pony up the extra $909,000. Those incentives include 1,350 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 catches, ESPN reports. Barkley would also get a bonus if the Giants make the playoffs.

The 26-year-old rushed for a career-high 1,312 rushing yards to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and 57 receptions last season. Barkley made his first trip to the playoffs, where New York upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.