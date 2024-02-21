We gotta get these guys, Houston!

The Houston Texans had an impressive 2023 campaign. They made significant strides, including a playoff appearance reaching the Divisional Round. Now, the team is poised for continued growth. To sustain their positive momentum, the Texans must strategically address key positions during the upcoming free agency window. This analysis examines four talented free agents whose addition could substantially bolster the Texans' roster.

The Texans' 2023 Season

The Houston Texans defied expectations in 2023, experiencing a remarkable turnaround. Despite winning just three games the previous season, they secured 10 victories in 2023. As we said, they even clinched a division title and earned their first playoff berth since 2019. A convincing Wild Card round victory further solidified Houston as a legitimate threat in the AFC.

The team's resurgence underscores the coaching prowess of DeMeco Ryans and the outstanding rookie performance of quarterback CJ Stroud. With a strong foundation in place, Houston appears primed to contend in the AFC South and potentially vie for a championship shortly.

Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have a solid base to build upon. However, sustaining success will require deliberate efforts to reinforce and upgrade the roster. Following their playoff exit in the Divisional Round, attention now turns to the Texans' strategy for free agency.

Other Considerations

Despite their rapid resurgence, the Texans remain in the early stages of rebuilding. Consequently, Caserio is likely to prioritize younger free agents capable of making lasting contributions alongside rising stars like Stroud, Tank Dell, and Will Anderson Jr.

First, yes, the Texans' defense made significant progress under Ryans. That said, it still ranked 27th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Aside from their defensive needs, acquiring a top-tier offensive lineman could be advantageous. Of course, the available free agents may not be overly enticing. Targeting a guard or right tackle could make sense.

Furthermore, enhancing the receiving corps should be a priority. Several intriguing options exist in free agency, including Tee Higgins. He could complement the talents of Dell and Nico Collins effectively.

In conclusion, the Texans have an opportunity to solidify their roster and build upon their recent success by strategically addressing key areas of need in free agency.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Houston Texans need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Tony Pollard, RB

The previous season didn't quite unfold as envisioned for Pollard. However, his potential for strong performance remains. That's even if not within the Dallas Cowboys' lineup. There's an opportunity for Pollard to carve out a significant role in Texas. He could possibly inherit the spot that witnessed Devin Singletary excel in production during the latter part of the season. Pollard also boasted commendable metrics with an impressive 83.9 PFF rushing grade (ranking 10th) and 1,005 rushing yards (ranking 12th). With the Texans expected to lose approximately 60% percent of their running back carries in free agency, there's ample room for Pollard to make an impact.

Gerald Everett, TE

Sure, some may debate this move. That said, considering Dalton Schultz's tenure in Houston, Gerald Everett presents an intriguing option as a receiving tight end. His skill set could complement Stroud's prowess in downfield passing effectively. With Tank Dell offering speed, Nico Collins as a versatile WR1, and the potential addition of another big-bodied receiver like Everett, the Texans' offense could resemble a basketball team with its array of tall, agile targets. Consider also the likely rise in Schultz's price after his performance. This means securing Everett affordably and drafting a tight end in the future might be a prudent move. This would offer Stroud more formidable targets.

Kevin Dotson, OL

Guard emerged as a notable weakness in the 2023 Texans roster. Season-ending injuries to key starters exacerbated the issue, leading to makeshift lineups and struggles throughout the season. Yes, some key linemen are set to return in 2024. However, the experience of navigating through injuries highlights the need for reliable depth. Kevin Dotson emerges as a viable option, having showcased consistency and effectiveness. He notably contributed to one of the league's top rushing offenses in 2023. Adding Dotson could fortify the Texans' offensive line. That's a crucial step in maximizing Stroud's potential.

Tee Higgins, WR

The Texans should explore WR options in free agency to augment Stroud's arsenal. Of course, Tee Higgins is among the enticing prospects. Higgins' addition could diversify Houston's passing game and create additional running lanes. He would most certainly enhance offensive flexibility. His compatibility with Stroud's throwing style, particularly on deep throws outside the numbers, underscores the potential synergy between the two. Despite facing injury setbacks last season, Higgins' productivity remains noteworthy, making him a compelling target for the Texans' offense.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans stand at a pivotal juncture. They are poised to capitalize on the momentum of their recent successes. As they navigate the intricacies of free agency, strategic acquisitions could serve as catalysts for sustained growth and competitiveness in the seasons ahead. By targeting players like Tony Pollard, Gerald Everett, Kevin Dotson, and Tee Higgins, the Texans can bolster key positions. Doing so would amplify the potential of their roster under the guidance of Ryans and Caserio. As the offseason unfolds, the Texans' decisions in free agency could pave the way for continued progress and the realization of their championship aspirations.