The Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers' Week 7 showdown began with a fair share of scuffling, and a heated exchange between Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander. The Texans fell 24-22 to the Packers, but Diggs proceeded to address what transpired in pregame warmups.

As Diggs was heading to the Texans' locker room before Sunday's game, he apparently heard Alexander “chirping” by the Packers' sideline, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Diggs was quickly swarmed by Packers players as he confronted Alexander. The pushing and shoving that followed was a clear indication that fans were in for a close battle.

“I don't give a f— if I'm by myself or with a million. I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s— go,” Diggs said postgame. “They picked it up or whatever. But I ain't with the football tough guy s—.”

Diggs had a rough go of things in Week 7. He hauled in just five catches on seven targets, as his rivalry with Alexander continues to be unsettled. In October 2022 for the Buffalo Bills, Diggs recorded six catches on eight targets for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Texans lose to Packers on last-second field goal

The Texans lost their second game of the season, despite pulling ahead of Green Bay 22-21 with under two minutes left. After signing with the Packers early last week, Brandon McManus became the hero of his new team, drilling a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

C.J. Stroud couldn't get much going in the passing game, as Nico Collins continues to be on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Stroud completed 10-of-21 passes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns in his worst NFL performance to date.

The Texans offense leaned heavily on the ground attack with Joe Mixon recording 115 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Stroud and Diggs will likely revert to usual form, after what was a very odd day for the strong QB/WR duo, when Houston plays the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.