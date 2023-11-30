Dell has emerged as a top target for CJ Stroud and the Texans. It appears he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's.

After missing practice with a calf injury on Wednesday, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell returned on Thursday to prepare for a Week 13 date with the Denver Broncos (per Adam Schefter). In a game that could have major playoff implications in the AFC, the Texans and Dell will do everything they can to make sure he's healthy enough to suit up.

The Texans' offense exploded over the last four weeks because of the emergence of some young talent among Houston's skill positions. All the talk is about rookie quarterback phenom CJ Stroud, but a large part of his success comes from Dell.

A third-round pick for the Texans in this year's draft, Dell is among the rookie leaders in most receiving categories. He ranks second in receiving yards with 705 and is tied for the rookie lead in touchdowns with seven.

Just as Stroud did, Dell hit another gear in November. In four games, Dell caught 25 passes for 369 receiving yards and five touchdowns, scoring in each game. The Texans averaged 27.75 points and 452.75 yards of total offense in those games, going 3-1 during that span.

Though Dell has been the focal point of the Texans' offense as of late, he is not the only one contributing, which is a scary thought for opposing defenses. The Broncos present a tough challenge for the Texans though as Denver has not allowed a QB to throw for more than 240 yards during their current five-game winning streak.

Tank Dell has emerged as CJ Stroud's top target, and the pair could be the next great QB-WR combo in the NFL.