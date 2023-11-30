Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is putting the league on notice. Here are three facts you probably didn't know about him.

CJ Stroud has pretty much silenced all the haters after he was a hot talking point before the NFL draft for his 18% score on the S2 Cognition exam.

Through his first 11 games of the season, Stroud already holds the record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a game by a rookie and has the Houston Texans competing for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Everyone who watches the NFL has heard of Stroud at one point this season, but here are three facts that we've found we're sure not a lot of people know about him.

Stroud's name has an interesting back story.

Passed down from his great grandfather, Stroud's full name is Coleridge Bernard the Fourth. As per Cleveland.com, Stroud's name comes from a Greek philosopher from the 1800s. Stroud has never revealed where the J from C.J. comes from, but he does have another nickname: “Cool Breeze.” A nickname given from his mother since she says Stroud is always cool-headed.

Stroud lived above a storage facility in high school.

When CJ Stroud was 13 years old, his family went into a huge financial crisis. His father was sentenced to 38 years to life in prison for kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in connection with a drug-related incident that left his mother (Kimberly) to take care of four children. Stroud spent most of high school living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above a storage facility in Upland, California. And as per Sports Illustrated, Stroud was even homeless at one point.

But once Stroud made money from NIL deals, he immediately bought his mother a four-bedroom home in California.

Stroud relied on YouTube to become an elite quarterback.

Since he didn't have money to attend different camps, buy new cleats, or hire a coach once his father went to prison, Stroud had to get creative and watch highlights of Drew Brees to study his footwork. While he did have to endure getting benched his first 2 seasons of high school, watching all the highlights paid off.

Initially dubbed a three-star recruit his senior year, Stroud finished high school as the third highest-rated quarterback of his class, opening the door for him to sign with Ohio State.

From there, he became a Heisman finalist for two consecutive years and became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have 30 or more touchdown passes in back-to-back seasons.