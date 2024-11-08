Judging by how last Thursday's game versus the New York Jets went for CJ Stroud, the Houston Texans will need all the wide receiver help they can muster for their Sunday Night Football face-off with the Detroit Lions. Luck might not be on their side, however. Tank Dell is popping up on the injury report and joins Nico Collins as being listed as questionable for the prime-time game, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pro Bowl defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will miss his second straight matchup with an ankle injury, further complicating head coach DeMeco Ryans' game plan.

With Stefon Diggs out for the remainder of the season and Collins yet to play since landing on the injured reserve in early-October, the Texans are relying tremendously on Dell to post worthwhile production. He did just that against the Jets (six receptions for 126 yards), but Houston still fell short. Imagine how grueling a challenge the relentless Lions will be to overcome if he is on the sidelines.

Texans might have to reinvent themselves



Dell is still trying to return to his normal self after undergoing multiple injuries in the last year, which include a gunshot wound. He has 30 catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns in eight games during the 2024-25 season. It would be devastating for the 2023 third-round draft pick to suffer a setback just when he appeared to be regaining his explosiveness.

Be that as it may, Stroud must trudge forward. If neither Nico Collins nor Tank Dell wind up seeing the field on Sunday, the highly touted quarterback will need to get extremely creative. Joe Mixon should help, but the Lions could just crowd the box and dare the Rookie of the Year to beat them. Stroud has handled adversity a number of times in his young NFL career, however, so fans should still be hopeful.

Dell will try to get his back right before the action commences in NRG Stadium at approximately 8:20 p.m. ET. ClutchPoints will update you on his status as soon as it becomes known.