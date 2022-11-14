Published November 14, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Houston Texans continue to labor through a lost 2022 campaign, with their latest loss in Week 10 to the New York Giants only adding to their woes. As the Texans, whose record now sits at 1-7-1 on the season, continue to lose, many have wondered whether or not head coach Lovie Smith would consider sending Davis Mills to the bench amid Houston’s offensive struggles.

Mills actually had one of his better games of the season in Week 10 (22/37, 319 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) but could only turn one of the Texans six trips to the red zone into touchdowns. Despite the offense’s struggles, it doesn’t sound like Smith is too interested in sending Mills to the bench at this stage of the game.

“I just don’t think it’s time (to bench Davis Mills), as simple as that. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. The quarterback position is a little bit different. We can’t turn the ball over. Acknowledging what we did today is not good enough and anytime we’re turning the ball over especially in the red zone it’s not good enough. But that’s where we are right now.” – Lovie Smith, Sports Illustrated

If Smith were to bench Mills, Kyle Allen would likely be the guy called on to replace him, but it doesn’t seem likely he will be able to do much more than Mills has done this season. Truth be told, Davis Mills hasn’t been able to do much this season because he has virtually no help alongside him on offense. He hasn’t been great, but neither has the rest of the offense.

It doesn’t really matter who the Texans run out at quarterback, as they will likely continue to lose. Smith seems set on rolling with Mills for now, but it will be interesting to see if that continues throughout the rest of the season.