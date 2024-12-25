After a disastrous tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was claimed by the Houston Texans. However, Texans fans will need to wait a little longer to see Johnson's debut with the team.

Johnson is expecting to play in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. With him just arriving to Houston, there simply wasn't enough time for him to be ready for the Texans' matchup against the Ravens on Christmas Day, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Texans are in desperate need of some receiving help. Stefon Diggs was lost for the season with an ACL injury. Tank Dell then suffered a similar fate in Week 16. While Houston still has Nico Collins, CJ Stroud still needs a few more playmakers to get the ball to.

Enter Johnson. His time with the Ravens ended in a thud, only grabbing one pass for six yards over four games. However, he spent the season with the Carolina Panthers, where he caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games.

Johnson spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021, with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns; all career-highs.

Amidst his tumultuous season, even with the opportunity in Houston, it's fair to wonder if Johnson can revert to the Pro Bowler he was. However, even the numbers he put up with the Panthers would be beneficial. His 357 receiving yards would be more than any other WR on the Texans not named Diggs, Dell or Collins. He would be tied with Dell and Diggs for second on the team in touchdowns behind Collins.

Even with all their injuries, Houston has clinched a playoff spot with their current 9-8 record. They'll need to figure out their new offense before the postseason commences. While Diontae Johnson won't get acclimated to the team on Christmas, he should be up to speed by Week 18.