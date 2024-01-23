The Texans are on the rise after a shocking 2023 season.

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL this season, making the playoffs and winning their Wild Card Round game. Heading into the offseason, the team has cornerstone pieces on both sides of the ball after picking quarterback CJ Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at Nos. 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, Anderson says the team will be even better next season.

“I don’t think people understand how much better we’re going to be next year,” Anderson said, according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s so easy to come into this place and really just connect with the guys in here and be able to come into the culture that’s been built here and how to operate throughout that culture. It’s all just mindset and mentality.”

First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans orchestrated a stunning turnaround this season, with the team finishing 10-7 and winning the AFC South. With CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the mix, too, the Texans’ future is bright.

Houston traded its 2024 first-round pick in the NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in order to pick Anderson last year. However, they also have a first-rounder coming back from the Cleveland Browns thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade.

With its young core in place and the No. 23 pick in April, the Texans should be among the NFL teams with the most young talent in the league in 2024, which means that Anderson may be right. There is an excellent chance that this team could become a true Super Bowl contender way ahead of schedule.