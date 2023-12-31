As Will Anderson sacked Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, he made Texans franchise history.

The Houston Texans made a statement when they selected Will Anderson Jr in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans have been proven right in their selection, as Anderson just made Houston franchise history.

Anderson recorded his seventh sack of the season in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans. He now holds the record for most sacks by a rookie in Texans history, the team announced.

Anderson awards

The Texans traded their 2024 first round pick among a bevy of selections to the Arizona Cardinals for the right to draft Anderson. Houston had just taken CJ Stroud a pick prior. With their quarterback now settled, the Texans were desperate to add a defensive end to build around in Anderson.

So far, Anderson has been every bit the player Houston was hoping he would be. Heading into Week 17, the defensive end put up 42 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and five sacks. With two sacks against the Titans, Anderson has continued his ferocious rookie season. For his efforts, Anderson has earned a stellar 80.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Houston still has plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Before their matchup with the Titans, the Texans ranked 19th in the NFL by allowing 338.3 yards per game. Still, after ranking 30th to finish last season after allowing 379.5 YPG, it has been a stark improvement for Houston.

Will Anderson has played a massive role in the defense's improvement. He has helped the Texans get out to a 23-3 lead over the Titans late in the fourth quarter. A win would move Houston to 9-7 and continue show that with Anderson and Stroud they're ready to compete right now.